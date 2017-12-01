FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican U.S. Senator Daines says he will support tax bill -statement
December 1, 2017 / 1:13 PM / a day ago

Republican U.S. Senator Daines says he will support tax bill -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana, one of several senators seen as pivotal to the fate of a Republican tax overhaul plan, said on Friday he would support the tax bill.

“After weeks of fighting for Main Street businesses including Montana’s farmers and ranchers, I’ve decided to support the Senate tax cut bill which provides significant tax relief for Main Street businesses” Daines said in a statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

