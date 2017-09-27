FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tax reform to be ready by end of 2017 - U.S. House tax committee chair
September 27, 2017 / 6:40 PM / in 22 days

Tax reform to be ready by end of 2017 - U.S. House tax committee chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kevin Brady, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee, said on Wednesday his panel was ready to turn a Republican tax proposal into legislation to be passed by the end of this year.

“After years of work in the House and months developing this framework with our Senate colleagues and the White House, Ways and Means Committee is ready to turn this framework into legislation President Trump can ultimately sign this year,” Brady told journalists. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Makini Brice)

