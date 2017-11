WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday that repealing the individual mandate under Obamacare would reduce the federal budget deficit by $338 billion over the next decade, not the $416 billion that it had initially estimated.

The updated document will be released on Wednesday afternoon “in response to interest from members of congress,” CBO said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey)