WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Republicans plan to release the language of their tax legislation early Thursday morning, the head of the U.S. House Budget Committee told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Wednesday.

“That is going to be released tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT),” U.S. Representative Diane Black said, adding that Republicans were still changing language overnight. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Hay)