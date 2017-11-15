FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House could pass tax reform if Senate adds health mandate repeal -Ryan
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 15, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. House could pass tax reform if Senate adds health mandate repeal -Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives could vote to pass a tax reform bill that also repeals the Obamacare health insurance mandate if the Senate includes the provision in its final version of the plan, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

In an interview on CNBC television, Ryan said House Republicans had not included such a repeal in its own bill and was waiting to see whether the Senate had the votes to approve a tax package that repeals the mandate, which requires Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty.

Reporting by David Alexander and Katanga Johnson; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
