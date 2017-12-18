FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican Senator Lee says he will vote for tax bill
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. Republican Senator Lee says he will vote for tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah said on Monday that he will support legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax system, leaving only two Republicans undecided as the bill approaches a final Senate vote this week.

“Just finished reading the final Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It will cut taxes for working Utah families. I will proudly vote for it,” Lee said in a message released on Twitter.

Republicans, who control the 100-seat Senate by only a 52-48 margin, can lose support from no more than two party lawmakers if the bill is to pass. Republican Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake have yet not said whether they will support the legislation. Senator John McCain, who has brain cancer, will not be present for the vote. (Reporting by Amanda Becker and David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.