FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump: Market has not fully digested tax cut changes
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 20, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 5 days ago

Trump: Market has not fully digested tax cut changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed the financial markets have not fully absorbed the tax cut changes in legislation expected to be passed by Congress on Wednesday.

“They’re thinking that the market hasn’t fully digested what they’ve got here,” he said, referring to his economic advisers. “I don’t think the market has even begun to realize how good these are, like for instance, full expensing.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.