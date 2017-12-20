Trump: Market has not fully digested tax cut changes

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed the financial markets have not fully absorbed the tax cut changes in legislation expected to be passed by Congress on Wednesday.

“They’re thinking that the market hasn’t fully digested what they’ve got here,” he said, referring to his economic advisers. “I don’t think the market has even begun to realize how good these are, like for instance, full expensing.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)