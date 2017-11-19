FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obamacare mandate in U.S. Senate tax plan not bargaining chip -Mnuchin
November 19, 2017 / 3:02 PM / a day ago

Obamacare mandate in U.S. Senate tax plan not bargaining chip -Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday the repeal of the Obamacare individual healthcare mandate was not a bargaining chip in negotiations over the Senate tax legislation. “This is all about getting this passed in the Senate. This isn’t a bargaining chip, the president thinks we should get rid of it and I think we should get rid of it,” Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday. “It’s an unfair tax on poor people.” (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by Grant McCool)

