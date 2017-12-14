Mulvaney says U.S. tax bill votes could be Tuesday, Wednesday -CNBC

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday he believed votes on tax overhaul legislation could occur in the Senate and House of Representatives as early as Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

“We’re very cautiously optimistic with some great news coming out of the Hill in the last 12, 24 hours,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC. While the compromise bill has not been finalized, he said, “If they stay on that schedule we could have a vote in the Senate as early as Tuesday of next week and in the House as early as Wednesday.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci)