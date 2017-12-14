Mulvaney says U.S. tax bill votes could be Tuesday, Wednesday -CNBC

(Adds quotes)

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Budget director Mick Mulvaney said the White House was “cautiously optimistic” there would be an announcement on final tax overhaul legislation on Thursday, with votes in Congress coming as early as next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax legislation on Wednesday, clearing the way for final votes next week on a package that would slash the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 percent and cut taxes for wealthy Americans.

News of the deal began circulating just before a formal House of Representatives and Senate conference committee began debating it in public, leading Democrats to decry the gathering as a sham.

A final bill could be formally unveiled by Friday, with decisive votes expected next week in both chambers.

“We’re cautiously optimistic here in the White House that we will be seeing an announcement today because the last couple of details seem relatively minor,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC.

“If they stay on that schedule we could have a vote in the Senate as early as Tuesday of next week and in the House as early as Wednesday,” he said.

Under an agreement between the House of Representatives and the Senate, the corporate tax would be 1 percentage point higher than the 20 percent rate earlier proposed, but still far below the current headline rate of 35 percent, a deep tax reduction that corporations have sought for years.

The emerging agreement would repeal the corporate alternative minimum tax, set up to ensure profitable companies pay some federal tax, and expand a proposed $10,000 cap for state and local property tax deductions to include income tax, lawmakers and sources familiar with the negotiations said.

Mulvaney played down the possibility of sticking points that could derail the effort, which would be the first major legislative achievement of the Trump presidency after a failed effort to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“What we’ve said from the very beginning is that we want the best bill that can pass. It looks like that is this bill, if what we’re hearing today is true,” he said. “It’s what the House and the Senate saw fit to put in there. We can live with that.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Bernadette Baum)