FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Senator Paul says he plans to vote for Senate tax bill
Sections
Featured
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Banks
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Market Analysis
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 3:44 PM / a day ago

Republican Senator Paul says he plans to vote for Senate tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Rand Paul, a fiscal hawk who has sometimes opposed his party’s spending plans, said on Monday he planned to vote for the Senate tax bill and urged his colleagues to do the same.

Paul, writing in a Fox News online opinion piece, said that while the Senate tax reform bill was not perfect and he would “prefer a larger cut,” he planned to support the measure because it achieved some of his goals and he could push for more changes next year.

“This tax bill is a true test for my colleagues. I‘m not getting everything I want — far from it. But I’ve been immersed in this process. I’ve fought for and received major changes for the better — and I plan to vote for this bill as it stands right now,” Paul wrote.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.