Republican U.S. Senator Paul to seek Senate tax plan changes
#Banking and Financial News
November 14, 2017 / 4:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Republican U.S. Senator Paul to seek Senate tax plan changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday said he will seek changes to the Senate’s tax cut bill to add a provision to repeal Obamacare’s requirement that Americans pay a penalty if they do not obtain health insurance as well as scale back its elimination of a federal deduction for state and local taxes.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Paul said ending the Affordable Care Act’s so-called individual mandate would help give the middle class a bigger tax cut. Paul also said he would move to align the Senate bill, which eliminates the state and local tax deduction, to match language in the rival House of Representatives’ bill that only partially repeals the deduction.

Those changes would “help ensure House acceptance of the Senate plan ... and help ensure House and Senate plans agree,” Paul wrote.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann

