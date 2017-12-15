U.S. tax negotiators raising refundable portion of child tax credit -congresswoman

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Kristi Noem said on Friday that the refundable portion of an expanded child tax credit in the tax bill under negotiation on Capitol has risen to $1,400 from $1,000, an apparent bid to win support from Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

“I believe we’re in a good spot and should be able to earn his support,” said Noem, a member of the conference committee that is working on a final tax bill. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)