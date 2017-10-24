FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schumer cites 'untruths' by Trump, Republicans on tax plan
October 24, 2017 / 6:59 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Schumer cites 'untruths' by Trump, Republicans on tax plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in the Senate were not being truthful about what their tax plan does and how it would affect Americans, referring to a charge by Republican Senator Bob Corker that Trump routinely told untruths.

“Unfortunately what the president says about tax reform has been correctly characterized by Senator Corker as ‘untruths.’ And Corker was being kind,” Schumer told reporters. “What the president says and what the Republican plan does are polar opposites.” (Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

