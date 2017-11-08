UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate still on track to release tax bill Thursday -aide

(Adds congressional source, background on tax overhaul)

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is still on track to release on Thursday its version of a bill to overhaul the nation’s tax code, a congressional source told Reuters.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch has not announced a specific day for the bill’s release and said only that it would be toward the end of the week.

Axios reported on Wednesday that the bill would be delayed past Thursday, but the source told Reuters it was on track to be released that day.

Friday is a U.S. holiday and the Senate will not be in session.

The House of Representatives released its version of the tax legislation backed by Republican President Donald Trump last week and is aiming to vote on its bill next week, a senior Republican said.

Passing the tax overhaul has been a priority for Trump, who says it will stimulate economic growth and create jobs. But Republicans have yet to score a major legislative accomplishment since the president took office in January, even though the party controls also both chambers of Congress.