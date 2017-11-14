FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. tax bill should include repeal of health insurance mandate -Senate Republican leader
November 14, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

U.S. tax bill should include repeal of health insurance mandate -Senate Republican leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday threw his support behind including a repeal of the Obamacare mandate for individual health insurance in the Senate’s tax reform bill.

“We’re optimistic that inserting the individual mandate repeal would be helpful and that’s obviously the view of the Senate Finance Committee Republicans as well,” McConnell told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)

