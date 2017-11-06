FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADVISORY-Story Withdrawn: Wealthy win in U.S. House tax bill, taxes rise for some -think tank
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 6, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in 6 hours

ADVISORY-Story Withdrawn: Wealthy win in U.S. House tax bill, taxes rise for some -think tank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(USA-TAX/STUDY is withdrawn)

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Please note that the story USA-TAX/STUDY headlined “Wealthy win in U.S. House tax bill, taxes rise for some - think tank” published at 2315 GMT is withdrawn after the Tax Policy Center said it found an error in its analysis and removed all related analyses from its website. TPC said it would release a revised version of its report as soon as possible. A new story will be issued when the revised version of the report becomes available. STORY_NUMBER: L1N1NC1PC STORY_DATE: 06/11/2017 STORY_TIME: 2315 GMT (Americas Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.