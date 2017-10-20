Trump says thinks Republicans have the votes to pass tax reform -Fox Business interview

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he thinks Republicans have the votes needed to pass a big tax cut package.

In an interview with Fox Business Network set to air on Sunday, Trump said he had been thinking about tying tax legislation to an infrastructure spending bill but that it was not clear a combined package would gain more votes.

“I don’t want to take any chances cause I feel we have the votes right now the way it is,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the cable news outlet. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)