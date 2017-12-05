FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says tax conference will go well, "pretty quickly"
December 5, 2017

Trump says tax conference will go well, "pretty quickly"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expected the conference committee hammering out tax legislation in Congress will work well and get the job done fast.

“I think something’s going to be coming out of conference pretty quickly,” Trump told reporters at the White House before meeting with Senate Republicans.

“We’re all on the same page. There’s a great spirit in the Republican party like I’ve never seen before, like a lot of people have said they have never seen before. They’re never seen anything like this, the unity.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
