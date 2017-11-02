New York Republican Zeldin opposes U.S. tax bill

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Lee Zeldin said he would not support the tax reform legislation introduced by Republican congressional leaders on Thursday.

“I am a ‘no’ to this bill in its current form. We need to fix this state and local tax deduction issue. Adding back in the property tax deduction up to $10,000 is progress, but not enough progress,” Zeldin said in a statement.

A number of lawmakers from New York opposed eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes.