FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
russia
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
Italy
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 19, 2017 / 2:37 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Republican Collins wants more middle income help in U.S. Senate tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects program to ABC’s “This Week”)

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday she wants changes in the U.S. Senate tax reform legislation that would bring more relief to middle income Americans.

“I want to see changes in that bill and I think there will be changes,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”

The House of Representatives version of the legislation keeps a top income tax rate of 39.6 percent for people who make $1 million or more a year. “That’s a change that I’d like to see be made in the Senate bill so that we can skew more of the relief to middle income tax,” Collins said. (Reporting by Caren Bohan and Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.