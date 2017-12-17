FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican expects tax bill will pass, eyes Tuesday
December 17, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 2 days ago

No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican expects tax bill will pass, eyes Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - John Cornyn, the No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican, said on Sunday he was confident Republicans would pass a tax overhaul bill this week.

“I am confident we will pass this bill, probably on Tuesday,” Cornyn said in a television interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

He added that it was unclear whether Republican Senator John McCain, who is receiving treatment for brain cancer, would vote this week.

”I won’t speculate on Senator McCain’s health,“ Cornyn said. We hope he comes back.” (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

