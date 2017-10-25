FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tax fight clouds prospects for passing budget in U.S. House
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 25, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Tax fight clouds prospects for passing budget in U.S. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Republican infighting over a state and local income tax provision that could be part of tax legislation this year is “an issue of concern” hanging over a budget measure scheduled for a vote on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide said.

“The shared goal is to work together to address the issue and move forward,” the aide to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said on Wednesday when asked by Reuters whether there might not be enough Republican supporters to pass a fiscal 2018 budget resolution on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.