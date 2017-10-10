FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says dispute with Corker will not affect tax reform
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 10, 2017 / 4:15 PM / in 9 days

Trump says dispute with Corker will not affect tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not think his Twitter dispute with Republican Senator Bob Corker would affect his administration’s effort to pass tax reform.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said in the Oval Office when asked if the back-and-forth would affect the tax effort.

“People want to see tax cuts, they want to see major reductions in their taxes, and they want to see tax reform,” he said, adding that the administration would be making adjustments to its tax plan in the coming weeks to make it stronger. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.