Trump says he will sign tax, government spending bills on Friday

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will sign Republicans’ massive $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday to cement the first major legislative win of his first year in office.

In a post on Twitter, Trump said he would finalize the tax plan, along with a short-term government spending bill that includes funds for missile defense, before departing for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the Christmas holiday. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)