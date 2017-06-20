FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
US to review benefits to Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania for used clothes ban
June 20, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 months ago

US to review benefits to Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania for used clothes ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.

USTR said the "out-of-cycle" review was in response to a petition filed by the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART), which complained that the ban "imposed significant hardship" on the U.S. used-clothing industry.

"Through the out-of-cycle review, USTR and trade-related agencies will assess the allegations contained within the SMART petition and review whether Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda are adhering to AGOA's eligibility requirements," USTR said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

