U.S. finds China aluminum foil imports dumped, subsidized -trade group

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has made a final determination that imports of some aluminum foil from China are being sold in the United States at less than their fair value and producers are benefiting from subsidies from Beijing, an aluminum trade group said on Tuesday.

The Aluminum Association said in a statement that antidumping and countervailing duty margins would be levied on a number of firms, including the Jiangsu Zhongji Lamination Materials Co and Hangzhou Dingsheng Import & Export Co Ltd.

The association said anti-dumping duty margins would be between 48.64 percent and 106.09 percent, and countervailing duty margins would range from 17.14 percent to 80.97 percent. The Commerce Department’s formal announcement on the decision has not yet been released publicly. (Reporting by David Alexander Writing by Eric Walsh Editing by James Dalgleish)