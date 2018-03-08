Brazil will take 'all necessary actions' after U.S. tariff hike

BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Thursday said it will take “all necessary actions” in bilateral and multilateral forums to preserve its interests following a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports.

The measures will strongly hamper Brazilian exports and are incompatible with the United States’ obligations towards the World Trade Organization, the country’s Foreign and Trade Ministries said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)