China expresses "strong dissatisfaction" with U.S. aluminium imports probe

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” towards an anti-dumping probe initiated by the United States government on Chinese aluminium alloy sheet imports.

The move, announced on Tuesday, will harm the aluminium products trade between the U.S. and China, hurting both countries’ interests, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement.

The ministry added it would adopt necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ legal interests. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)