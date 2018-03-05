FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Basic Materials
March 5, 2018 / 9:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Senior U.S. Senate Republican seeks hearing on Trump trade tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate should hold hearings on President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, No. 2 Republican Senator John Cornyn said on Monday.

Noting that Trump was “pretty determined” to finalize the tariffs, Cornyn said he would meet later on Monday with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch to discuss the possibility of setting up a hearing.

“I do think it would be appropriate for Congress to have hearings and listen to the experts and become a little bit better informed about this,” Cornyn said, adding: “Clearly the president is listening to some people who have some ideas about trade that many of us don’t share.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.