German economy minister says EU must respond to proposed U.S. tariffs

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday that the European Union needed to respond if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes proposed steel and aluminum tariffs and said it would have to file a complaint at the World Trade Organisation.

Speaking on German television, Zypries said: “I think we, as the European Union, need to react because the competency is with the European Union.”

"It seems to me that we need to make a complaint to the World Trade Organisation in any case," she added.