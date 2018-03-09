Japan aluminium industry calls on U.S. to withdraw import tariffs

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s aluminium industry called for the U.S. to withdraw new import tariffs on aluminium as it is deeply worried the U.S. move will not affect only the industry, but also global trade, an industry association said on Friday.

“The U.S. measures are not in accordance with international trade rules and are extremely regrettable,” Japan’s aluminium industry association said in a statement.

“Imports of aluminium from Japan, a U.S. ally, are not affecting U.S. national security at all,” the body said.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminium on Thursday, but exempted Canada and Mexico. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)