U.S. sugar producers concerned about 'loophole' in U.S.-Mexican pact

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - A group representing U.S. sugar producers said it is concerned that the U.S. and Mexican sugar pact agreed on Tuesday contains a loophole that will take power away from the U.S. government and could be exploited.

The group will work with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the coming days to see if that issue can be addressed, said Phillip Hayes, a spokesman for the American Sugar Alliance, in a statement.

"U.S. sugar farmers and producers are concerned that the agreement in principle contains a major loophole in the section dealing with additional U.S. needs," the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)