March 9, 2018 / 4:38 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Trump may exempt more countries from trade tariffs - Treasury's Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump could exempt more countries from trade tariffs.

Trump signed an order for 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum at the White House on Thursday, but exempted Canada and Mexico.

“The president can do exemptions and my expectation is there may be some other countries that he considers in the next two weeks,” Mnuchin said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
