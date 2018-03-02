FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 3:46 PM / a day ago

Trump aluminum, steel tariffs "seemed" to apply to all countries -U.S. Commerce secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday that President Donald Trump’s announcement of planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports“seemed” to apply to all countries.

“That’s what the president seemed to announce yesterday,” Ross told CNBC when asked whether the tariffs would apply to all countries.

“What was announced yesterday by the president is a very broad concept of 25 percent on all steel and 10 percent on all aluminum. So, we’ll have to see the intricate details, but that certainly is the broad outline and therefore it will have a fairly broad effect,” he said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by David Alexander)

