FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Basic Materials
March 9, 2018 / 3:19 AM / 2 days ago

Trump tariffs to raise Hyundai Motor's raw material cost -S.Korea govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor will pay higher raw material costs due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, a senior South Korean government official said on Friday.

“Higher tariffs will increase costs of Hyundai and Kia, putting them at a disadvantage compared with their rivals in the United States,” the senior trade ministry official told reporters in a background briefing, referring to Kia Motors .

The South Korean official said the tariffs would impact the renegotiation of the bilateral free trade deal with the United States that is currently underway. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.