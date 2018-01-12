FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce Department wraps up steel probe, does not detail findings
January 12, 2018 / 1:05 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. Commerce Department wraps up steel probe, does not detail findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it had completed its probe into whether imports of certain steel products threatened U.S. national security and sent its conclusions to President Donald Trump.

In a statement that offered no indication of the investigation’s findings, the Commerce Department said Trump now has 90 days to decide “on any potential action.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a brief statement that Trump would announce his decision “at the appropriate time.” (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann)

