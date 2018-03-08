FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 9:29 PM / a day ago

U.N. says poorer countries are casualties of U.S. tariff move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports will take a toll on poorer countries and could trigger takeovers in their mining industries, the head of the U.N. trade and development agency UNCTAD said on Thursday.

“They are casualties of the process, but there is very little they can do right now, because developing countries, transition economies, least developed countries are incapable of retaliatory action against the U.S.,” UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi told Reuters in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

