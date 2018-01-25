FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-RPT-South Korea launches WTO challenge over U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to refer to WTO challenge instead of WTO dispute)

GENEVA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea has launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization over U.S. safeguard tariffs on washing machines, a filing published by the WTO showed on Thursday.

“Korea considers these measures to be inconsistent with the United States’ obligations under the relevant provisions of the GATT 1994 and Agreement on Safeguards,” South Korea’s complaint said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

