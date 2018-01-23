FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 23, 2018 / 1:28 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea says to complain to WTO about U.S. tariffs on washers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday the government will complain to the World Trade Organization (WTO) about a U.S. decision to slap tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, saying the decision is “excessive” and “regrettable”.

“It is clear that the latest safeguard measures would violate the WTO rules,” South Korea’s trade minister Kim Hyun-chong said in a meeting with industry officials. “We will actively respond to protectionist measures.”

U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday, marking his first moves to erect trade restrictions under seldom-used trade laws that allow unilateral actions. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.