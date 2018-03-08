FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Market Movers
March 8, 2018 / 8:54 PM / a day ago

INSTANT VIEW-Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs exempt Canada, Mexico -official

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's
import tariffs on steel and aluminum will start in 15 days with
exemptions for Canada and Mexico for an undetermined period, and
the possibility of alternatives for other nations, a senior
administration official said on Thursday.
    
    Story:                     
        
COMMENTS:
    
    BORIS SCHLOSSBERG, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF FX STRATEGY, BK
ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK
    “This is not really tariff. It’s more theater. This is much
tamer than what we had expected initially. The interesting open
question is whether there is more to come. Will it become
contentious with China and intellectual properties? That could
be a more of a dangerous game to play. You would have the No.1
and No. 2 economies in the world going at it and become
contentious? Will Trump go toe to toe with the Chinese?" 
    
    MARK GRANT, CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST AT B. RILEY FBR INC,
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA:  
    “I think it is a positive for two of our most important
trading partners. But the news is problematic for the EU
(European Union) so let’s see how they respond. Do I think this
will turn into a trade war? No. Do I think there will be some
retaliation? Yes. I do expect other tariffs over the next few
months. I think both bond and stock markets were fearful
initially that this would lead to a trade war and the end result
is that things have certainly calm down. I honestly think
President Trump is trying to strengthen America’s hand and will
probably be doing more of that.” 
    
   KIM FORREST, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT FORT PITT CAPITAL
GROUP IN PITTSBURGH
   "My dad had a great saying – don’t cry until you are
hurt. Apparently there are no real tariffs being put in
place. It’s more of a bid to bring trading partners to the
table."
    
MARKET REACTION: 
    
STOCKS: U.S. stocks extended gains ahead of the announcement, as
the AP reported key details. The S&P 500        was last up 0.2
percent.   
    
BONDS: U.S. treasury bond yields rose slightly, then dipped.
                
FOREX: The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso gained against the
U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar index        gained slightly then
dipped.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.