FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Basic Materials
March 9, 2018 / 1:15 PM / a day ago

Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 9 (Reuters) - The Dutch arm of Tata Steel said on Friday the United States should exempt it from new import tariffs on steel and aluminium, as it products were vital for the American economy.

“We don’t dump our steel on the American market, our products are no threat to American national security and many American companies depend on our products,” Tata Steel Netherlands director Theo Henrar said in a statement.

From its factories in IJmuiden, near Amsterdam, Tata supplies high-quality steel to companies such as machine builder Caterpillar and battery maker Duracell.

Tata also caters for carmakers and the packaging and bottling industry in the United States with products it says no domestic steel producer makes.

On Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with import tariffs on steel and aluminium, but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies.

Henrar said he would ask the Dutch government and the European Commission to make sure that all European steel products would be exempt from the tariffs.

Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.