March 1, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

-INSTANT VIEW-Trump says U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 (Adds comments)
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Thursday the United States would impose tariffs of 25
percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum
next week.    
    Story:                     
        
COMMENTS:
        
    GREGORY DACO, HEAD OF U.S. MACROECONOMICS, OXFORD ECONOMICS,
NEW YORK
    “You are going to have higher prices on steel consumers such
as auto, energy and other industrial companies. The cost could
be pretty significant. You are going to see higher producer
prices and then higher consumer prices. This could lead to
retaliation from different countries that are targeted. They are
either going to appeal to the WTO to say this wasn’t warranted,
or they can retaliated by slapping tariffs on certain U.S. goods
and services. 
    "I would strongly think other countries will retaliate in
kind. The next question is whether the U.S. will retaliate.
That’s what I’m worried about it’s the tit-for-tat. At this
point, there is no walking back from this announcement. If the
market stock is big enough or certain states complain loud
enough, Trump might remove tariffs or the WTO were to rule
against these tariffs.  Also where would these steel and
aluminum go? Other countries might impose their tariffs since
they don’t their markets to be flooded.”
    
    PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, AT FEDERATED
INVESTORS, IN NEW YORK
    "There's always a concern with this president that you get
into a series of trade wars that would hurt domestic or global
growth."
    "He's identified that other countries are subsidizing their
industries. He's attempting to correct the imbalance. It remains
to be seen whether not there's a response from the foreign
government. That's unknown and the market hates uncertainty."
    
    KEVIN CARON, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT WASHINGTON CROSSING
ADVISORS, FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY: 
    “The thing you've got to recognize about imports is that
it's not necessarily about those industries, per se. It's really
about how those things impact where things are, how much the
product ultimately costs to consumers. It's ultimately about
what consumers' paychecks can buy at the end of the day.
    “If the trend continues to more and more tariffs being put
on, that would have the effect of dampening overall demand in
this country, raising prices in this country, and would
ultimately be a net drain on cash flow coming into this country
through investment channels.
    “But if you look beyond just today, it's really a trend of
three days of a down market. There's no sign of a break in that
trend... The tariffs are part of the story today, but it's not
like we're seeing a new trend because of this.”
    
ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT B. RILEY FBR IN NEW YORK
    “In simple terms, tariffs haven’t worked historically and
they cause retaliation. This is sort of working your way into a
trade war which is a drag on the economy. It is also
inflationary so if you are worried about inflation it is going
to pump that up. It helps the industrial metal producers where
there are maybe a dozen of them but it hurts all the end users
of their products. And at the time we are trying to renegotiate
something like NAFTA, to show we are going to be this
protectionist doesn’t help those negotiations either. So it
calls into question our ability to renegotiate NAFTA, it causes
trade wars and nobody wants a trade war. 
    "We got in and out of monetary policy concerns pretty well
and this caught us by surprise because the early announcement
said they weren’t going to make any announcement today and now
it looks like they are going to so you just got whipsawed on it.
Nobody wants a trade war.” 
    
    PETER COSTA, PRESIDENT, EMPIRE EXECUTIONS, NEW YORK:
    "This all stems from the White House announcing tariffs. The
market is not taking kindly to it because most people think
sanctions don't work. 
    "Our imports are huge, and I don't think a trade war is
going to do anybody good anywhere. That's what people are a
little afraid of. Plus, the market overall is skittish... so
anything that even smells like it's not good is going to bring
the market down quickly. But this actually is more than that.
It's going to raise prices no matter what." 
    
    MICHAEL O’ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT JONESTRADING IN
GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT
   "Trade war fears have kind of crept into the market. … We've
had a couple of events such as the solar panels and now steel."
   "Investors are starting to react to it. What people are
worried about is the retaliation against U.S. companies."
    "We started selling off with momentum as (Trump) made the
announcement. People are getting concerned. Globalization has
been a keep pillar of this bull market. You're about to
eliminate one of your key  drivers."
    
    PETER TUZ, PRESIDENT OF CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL IN
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA:
    "The bombshell is the announcement ... about the proposed
tariffs on steel and aluminum industries. It's helping about a
dozen stocks in those industries but has raised the specter of
trade wars, and trade wars don't help the stock market."
    
MARKET REACTION: 
    
STOCKS: U.S. stocks extended losses. The S&P 500        was last
down 1 percent.   
    
BONDS: U.S. treasury bond yields extended their fall.
                
FOREX: 
The U.S. dollar index        rose slightly.
    

 (Reporting by Megan Davies)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
