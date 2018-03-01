-INSTANT VIEW-Trump says U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

(Adds comments) NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week. Story: COMMENTS: GREGORY DACO, HEAD OF U.S. MACROECONOMICS, OXFORD ECONOMICS, NEW YORK “You are going to have higher prices on steel consumers such as auto, energy and other industrial companies. The cost could be pretty significant. You are going to see higher producer prices and then higher consumer prices. This could lead to retaliation from different countries that are targeted. They are either going to appeal to the WTO to say this wasn’t warranted, or they can retaliated by slapping tariffs on certain U.S. goods and services. "I would strongly think other countries will retaliate in kind. The next question is whether the U.S. will retaliate. That’s what I’m worried about it’s the tit-for-tat. At this point, there is no walking back from this announcement. If the market stock is big enough or certain states complain loud enough, Trump might remove tariffs or the WTO were to rule against these tariffs. Also where would these steel and aluminum go? Other countries might impose their tariffs since they don’t their markets to be flooded.” PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, AT FEDERATED INVESTORS, IN NEW YORK "There's always a concern with this president that you get into a series of trade wars that would hurt domestic or global growth." "He's identified that other countries are subsidizing their industries. He's attempting to correct the imbalance. It remains to be seen whether not there's a response from the foreign government. That's unknown and the market hates uncertainty." KEVIN CARON, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT WASHINGTON CROSSING ADVISORS, FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY: “The thing you've got to recognize about imports is that it's not necessarily about those industries, per se. It's really about how those things impact where things are, how much the product ultimately costs to consumers. It's ultimately about what consumers' paychecks can buy at the end of the day. “If the trend continues to more and more tariffs being put on, that would have the effect of dampening overall demand in this country, raising prices in this country, and would ultimately be a net drain on cash flow coming into this country through investment channels. “But if you look beyond just today, it's really a trend of three days of a down market. There's no sign of a break in that trend... The tariffs are part of the story today, but it's not like we're seeing a new trend because of this.” ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT B. RILEY FBR IN NEW YORK “In simple terms, tariffs haven’t worked historically and they cause retaliation. This is sort of working your way into a trade war which is a drag on the economy. It is also inflationary so if you are worried about inflation it is going to pump that up. It helps the industrial metal producers where there are maybe a dozen of them but it hurts all the end users of their products. And at the time we are trying to renegotiate something like NAFTA, to show we are going to be this protectionist doesn’t help those negotiations either. So it calls into question our ability to renegotiate NAFTA, it causes trade wars and nobody wants a trade war. "We got in and out of monetary policy concerns pretty well and this caught us by surprise because the early announcement said they weren’t going to make any announcement today and now it looks like they are going to so you just got whipsawed on it. Nobody wants a trade war.” PETER COSTA, PRESIDENT, EMPIRE EXECUTIONS, NEW YORK: "This all stems from the White House announcing tariffs. The market is not taking kindly to it because most people think sanctions don't work. "Our imports are huge, and I don't think a trade war is going to do anybody good anywhere. That's what people are a little afraid of. Plus, the market overall is skittish... so anything that even smells like it's not good is going to bring the market down quickly. But this actually is more than that. It's going to raise prices no matter what." MICHAEL O’ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT JONESTRADING IN GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT "Trade war fears have kind of crept into the market. … We've had a couple of events such as the solar panels and now steel." "Investors are starting to react to it. What people are worried about is the retaliation against U.S. companies." "We started selling off with momentum as (Trump) made the announcement. People are getting concerned. Globalization has been a keep pillar of this bull market. You're about to eliminate one of your key drivers." PETER TUZ, PRESIDENT OF CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL IN CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA: "The bombshell is the announcement ... about the proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum industries. It's helping about a dozen stocks in those industries but has raised the specter of trade wars, and trade wars don't help the stock market." MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: U.S. stocks extended losses. The S&P 500 was last down 1 percent. BONDS: U.S. treasury bond yields extended their fall. FOREX: The U.S. dollar index rose slightly. (Reporting by Megan Davies)