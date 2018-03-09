FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated a day ago

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine plays down impact of U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine played down on Friday the potential impact of new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

“The extent to which other sales are affected by import restrictions is being thoroughly examined. The fact is, however, already based on these figures that a maximum of about 3 percent of current Voestalpine group sales can be affected by the U.S. tariffs and the economic risk remains very manageable even in extreme cases,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
