#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 6:26 PM / a day ago

U.S. commission calls for tariff-rate quota on Samsung, LG washer imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday called for a tariff-rate quota on imported Samsung and LG brand washers after appliance giant Whirlpool Corp urged the imposition of “global safeguard” limits on its South Korean rivals to stop them from flooding the American market with cheap machines.

The ITC recommended an additional tariff rate of 50 percent on the imported washers. President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision on the recommendation by early next year. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

