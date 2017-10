WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday U.S. traffic deaths jumped 5.6 percent in 2016 to 37,461, the highest number in a decade.

The auto safety agency said the number of pedestrians killed jumped 9 percent to the highest number since 1990, while the overall rate of traffic deaths jumped 2.6 percent, outpacing the increase in miles driven in 2016. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alden Bentley)