February 22, 2018 / 6:13 PM / a day ago

U.S. sells 7-year notes at highest yield since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion in seven-year government notes at a yield of 2.839 percent, which was the highest yield at an auction of this maturity in almost seven years, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of seven-year Treasuries offered was 2.49, the weakest since November. This measure of overall auction demand 2.73 at the previous seven-year auction in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

