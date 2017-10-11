FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indirect bidders buy most U.S. 10-year notes since January
Indirect bidders buy most U.S. 10-year notes since January

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks on Wednesday purchased their biggest share of U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes at an auction in nine months, according to U.S. Treasury Department data.

The Treasury awarded 69.10 percent of the $20 billion of 10-year notes offered, above the 55.28 percent awarded at the 10-year auction last month and the highest percentage since January’s 70.52 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

