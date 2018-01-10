FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply fetches strong demand
January 10, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

RPT-U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply fetches strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats with no changes to text.)
    NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $20 billion of 10-year government notes to strong
demand at a yield of 2.579 percent, which was the highest since
July 2014, Treasury data showed.
    The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered
             was 2.69, which was the strongest since June 2016.
The gauge of overall auction demand was 2.37 at the previous
10-year note auction               in December.             

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
