RPT-U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply fetches strong demand

(Repeats with no changes to text.) NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $20 billion of 10-year government notes to strong demand at a yield of 2.579 percent, which was the highest since July 2014, Treasury data showed. The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.69, which was the strongest since June 2016. The gauge of overall auction demand was 2.37 at the previous 10-year note auction in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)