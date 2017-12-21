U.S. 5-year TIPS sold to brisk demand

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday sold $14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to strong demand, resulting in a yield of 0.370 percent, which was the highest in two years at an auction for this maturity, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year TIPS offered was 2.78, which was the strongest level since August 2012. This measure of overall demand was 2.41 at the prior five-year TIPS auction held in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Susan Thomas)